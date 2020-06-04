ValuEngine Upgrades OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

NYSE ONE opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

