ValuEngine Upgrades OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.
NYSE ONE opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.