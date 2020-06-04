ValuEngine Upgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:NNI opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nelnet by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

