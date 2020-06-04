ValuEngine Upgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mplx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 324,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

