ValuEngine Upgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.