ValuEngine Upgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
