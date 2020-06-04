ValuEngine Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Afya from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Afya by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Afya by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

