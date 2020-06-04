ValuEngine Lowers Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.