ValuEngine Downgrades Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.42 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $658.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.10%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 1,200,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $5,493,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $4,001,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 4,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 687,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

