Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given Media Impact Score of -1.91

Media headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a media sentiment score of -1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VALE stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Vale has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

