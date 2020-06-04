US Bancorp DE Sells 5,648 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,010. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.