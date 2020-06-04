US Bancorp DE Sells 5,293 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

