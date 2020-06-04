US Bancorp DE Sells 11,264 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

