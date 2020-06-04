US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.19% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period.

IBDP opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.