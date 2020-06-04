US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Progressive by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 1,495,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $100,135,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

