US Bancorp DE Has $9.17 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,119,000 after buying an additional 542,731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,248,000 after buying an additional 367,593 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $74.89 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81.

