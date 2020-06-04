US Bancorp DE Has $9.09 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.