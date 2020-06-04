US Bancorp DE Has $8.38 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

