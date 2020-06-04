US Bancorp DE Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $10.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.62. The company had a trading volume of 119,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,794. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $118.42 and a one year high of $428.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,659 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,219. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Cfra raised their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.36.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

