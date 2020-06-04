US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.80.

LHX stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

