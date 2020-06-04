US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.86. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,089. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

