US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after acquiring an additional 335,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

