US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

