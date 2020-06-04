US Bancorp DE Buys 12,284 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.