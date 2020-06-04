United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $103.65 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.