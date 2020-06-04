United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.03

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.03 ($44.22) and last traded at €37.68 ($43.81), with a volume of 79185 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.88 ($42.88).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.49 ($43.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.95.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

