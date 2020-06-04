United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Argus downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Continental will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in United Continental by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

