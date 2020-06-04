Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Unilever’s score:

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus lowered their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

UN stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.