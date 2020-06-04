Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

