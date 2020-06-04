Unikoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,483.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Upbit and Radar Relay. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125864 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,897,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, DDEX, OKEx, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

