Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.