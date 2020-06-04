Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.58

News headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -3.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Twitter’s score:

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711,156. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,262 shares of company stock worth $2,383,700. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.