Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,700. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

