TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. TUI has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

