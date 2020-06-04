Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$28.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

SU stock opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

