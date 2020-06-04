Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$28.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.
SU stock opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69.
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
