Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.77

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.58, with a volume of 397194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $886.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71.

About Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.