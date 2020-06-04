TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TPRKY opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

