Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

