Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 411 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -427.12 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.