Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,300% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 991.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.63. BEST has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

