Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ambarella Call Options (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 59,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,500% compared to the average daily volume of 3,699 call options.

Ambarella stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $126,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.