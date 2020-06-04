Traders Purchase High Volume of Mersana Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 276 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 270.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 293,156 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.83. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

