Traders Purchase High Volume of Apogee Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $572.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

