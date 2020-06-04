Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,661,263 shares of company stock worth $13,553,465.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $222,336,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.