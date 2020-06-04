Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.