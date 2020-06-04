The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUBI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $707.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,144 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,022 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,314,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,260 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 882,840 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

