TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 765,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 168,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

About TETN RESO/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the Raka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

