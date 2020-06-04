TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.86 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 407,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

