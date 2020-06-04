Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

