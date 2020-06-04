TechnipFMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 1,205 call options.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

