Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.