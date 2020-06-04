Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,195 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Endo International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Endo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

ENDP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Endo International PLC has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

